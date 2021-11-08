Blind and Low Vision Rehabilitation
Our goal is to enhance the quality of life of Veterans and military personnel who have experienced vision loss.
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Contact Information
203-932-5711 ext. 2175
Care we provide
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss