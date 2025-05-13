Deeksha Ahuja

Ms. Ahuja manages Community Based Outpatient Clinic operations; Environmental Management Services; Privacy Office; the Patient Advocacy Program; the Newington Campus; Supply Chain; Food and Nutrition Services; Business Office; Strategic Planning; and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly Voluntary Services).

Prior to this appointment, since August 2018, Ms. Ahuja served as the VA Palo Alto Healthcare System Business Manager for Rehabilitation Service. The Polytrauma System of Care, Blind Rehabilitation, Spinal Cord Injury/Disorders, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, and Recreation Therapy were part of this service. Additionally, Ms. Ahuja served as the Program Director of the Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program (PTRP), a 12-bed traumatic brain injury unit focused on community reintegration for Special Operation Forces, Active Duty service members, and Veterans. Ms. Ahuja was also the Administrative Officer, Polytrauma System of Care at VAPAHCS and Administrative Officer, Pharmacy Service at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAHCS).

Ms. Ahuja earned a bachelor's degree in Finance from Purdue University. She has a master's degree in Public Health with a focus in Health Policy & Management from Saint Louis University. She then completed the Veterans Health Administration Graduate Healthcare Administrative Training Program at the VA Ann Arbor Health Care System. She is an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and currently working towards obtaining Fellow status.