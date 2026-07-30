Internships and fellowships

Interprofessional Fellowship in Psychosocial Rehabilitation (Chaplaincy, Occupational Therapy, Psychiatry, Social Work)

VA Connecticut Healthcare System (VACHS) offers training with an emphasis in Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR), a therapeutic approach that encourages individuals with severe mental illnesses (SMI) to develop his or her fullest capacities through learning and environmental supports.

The residency follows the scientist-practitioner model and is an interdisciplinary mental health program that offers training in clinical services, program development, research and education to applicants from related mental health disciplines.