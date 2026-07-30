Internships and fellowships
VA Connecticut health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Externship/Practicum Training in Psychology
Training experiences are potentially available at the Newington, West Haven, and Orange, CT locations.
Doctoral Psychology Internship Training
Starting in July 2026, with the dissolution of the Greater Hartford Internship Consortium, VA Connecticut will now have a unified doctoral internship program under the VA Connecticut aegis. Our training brochure is below:
Postdoctoral Training Programs
Depending on the program, the residency is hosted by VA Connecticut Health Care System at the West Haven or Newington division. Residents report to their respective disciplines for matters of professional conduct and development.
Interprofessional Fellowship in Psychosocial Rehabilitation (Chaplaincy, Occupational Therapy, Psychiatry, Social Work)
VA Connecticut Healthcare System (VACHS) offers training with an emphasis in Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR), a therapeutic approach that encourages individuals with severe mental illnesses (SMI) to develop his or her fullest capacities through learning and environmental supports.
The residency follows the scientist-practitioner model and is an interdisciplinary mental health program that offers training in clinical services, program development, research and education to applicants from related mental health disciplines.
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE)
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is multi-faith professional education for ministry. It brings theological students and ministers into supervised encounters with persons in distress. Out of an intense involvement with persons in need and the feedback from peers and teachers, students develop a new awareness of themselves as persons and of the needs for whom they minister. From theological reflection on specific human situations, students gain a new understanding of ministry. Within the interdisciplinary team process of helping persons, students develop skills in interpersonal and inter-professional relationships. CPE is designed for people at various stages of life, for example, persons seeking to become board certified chaplains, clergy seeking continuing education, laity wanting to explore/develop themselves as spiritual caregivers, and seminarians preparing for ministry.
Advanced Fellowship in Women's Health
The VA AFWH Fellowship provides two years of post-residency, post-doctoral research, education, and clinical learning opportunities to eligible health professionals (such as physicians, nurses, psychologists, social workers, etc.). Fellows spend approximately 75 percent of their time in research and 25 percent of their time engaged in clinical care. The Women’s Health Fellowship at the VA Connecticut Healthcare System (VACHS) offers immersive training experiences in women’s health research, policy, and clinical care.
Chiropractic Residency
The mission of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice Residency is to prepare chiropractic residents for clinical practice in hospitals or other medical settings, and/or academia, through hospital-based clinical training, interprofessional education, and scholarly activities
VA VISN 1 Hospital-based Medical Laboratory Science Program
Medical Laboratory Scientists perform a critical role in healthcare by providing the objective information used by clinicians for the management of health and the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease.
The mission of the VISN 1 MLS hospital-based certificate program is to provide a quality clinical and didactic training for students in the profession of medical laboratory science, enabling them to pass national certification examinations and qualify to become part of a highly engaged healthcare team that delivers the highest quality of care to the veterans we serve.
Eligible students will spend 11 months at one of the participating hospital systems (VA Connecticut West Haven, VA Bedford MA, VA Boston, VA Central Western in Leeds MA, VA Maine, VA Manchester New Hampshire, VA Providence RI, and White River Junction VA Vermont) where all the appropriate medical laboratory science didactic and clinical practicum courses will be taught by experienced, certified lab professionals. Upon successful completion of the program, a certificate of completion will be awarded, and students will be eligible to sit for national certification exams for Medical Laboratory Scientist.
Scholarships are available to eligible VA employees and US citizens.