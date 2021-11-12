Nurse Residency Prgrams

The VA Connecticut Healthcare System Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is a twelve-month postgraduate Psychiatric / Mental Health training program. The program offers the opportunity to strengthen clinical and scholarly skills as a Psychiatric / Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Nurse Practitioner Residents collaborate with multiple services and clinical settings in mental health as a member of an interdisciplinary team. Together, they provide care for veterans using a patient centered approach, attend didactic sessions, and work on a quality improvement project.

Completed applications must be postmarked or emailed by close of business March 1, 2022.