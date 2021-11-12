Nurse Residency Prgrams
Programs include the Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (12-month post graduate Psychiatric/Mental Health training program & the Interprofessional Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Primary Care...
The Center of Education for Interprofessional Primary Care (COE) is an innovative team-based primary care clinic that trains internal medicine residents from Yale University Internal Medicine Residency Program alongside postgraduate Nurse Practitioner (NP) residents, Pharmacy residents, Health Psychology residents, Physical Therapy residents, and Social Work trainees. Teams are led by interprofessional faculty and supported by registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and health technicians (HTs) who work collaboratively with residents within the patient-centered medical home (PCMH) model.
The VA Connecticut Healthcare System Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is a twelve-month postgraduate Psychiatric / Mental Health training program. The program offers the opportunity to strengthen clinical and scholarly skills as a Psychiatric / Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.
Nurse Practitioner Residents collaborate with multiple services and clinical settings in mental health as a member of an interdisciplinary team. Together, they provide care for veterans using a patient centered approach, attend didactic sessions, and work on a quality improvement project.
Completed applications must be postmarked or emailed by close of business March 1, 2022.