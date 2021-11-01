Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Danbury Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Danbury Vet Center - Port 5 Bridgeport Located at National Association of Naval Veterans - Port 5 69 Brewster Street Bridgeport , CT 06605 Directions on Google Maps Phone 203-790-4000

Danbury Vet Center - Putnam County NY Located at Smith Government Campus 110 Old Route 6, Bldg. 3 Carmel, NY 10512 Directions on Google Maps Phone 203-790-4000

Danbury Vet Center - Shelton Located at Post 16 American Legion 295 Old Bridgeport Ave Shelton , CT 06484 Directions on Google Maps Phone 203-790-4000

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.