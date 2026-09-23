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VA Dayton health care

At VA Dayton Healthcare System, our healthcare teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428-9000

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Building 330 Main Hospital

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Other services at VA Dayton health care

Stories

Join the Dayton VAMC Suicide Prevention Team on September 24, 2026 to receive suicide prevention information and connect with VA and community resources.

Flyer for September 24, 2026 event about National Suicide Prevention Month by Dayton VAMC

Events

Stand Down for Veterans at Dayton VA, all Veterans will receive VA and community resource information, hot lunch and more.

When

Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where

B305, Multipurpose Room and Theater

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