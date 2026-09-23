VA Dayton health care
At VA Dayton Healthcare System, our healthcare teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428-9000
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Dayton health care
Stories
Join the Dayton VAMC Suicide Prevention Team on September 24, 2026 to receive suicide prevention information and connect with VA and community resources.
Events
Stand Down for Veterans at Dayton VA, all Veterans will receive VA and community resource information, hot lunch and more.
When
Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where
B305, Multipurpose Room and Theater