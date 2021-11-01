About the VA Dayton Healthcare System

The Dayton VAMC is a state of the art teaching facility that has been serving Veterans for 150 years, having accepted its first patient in 1867. The Dayton VA Medical Center provides a full range of health care through medical, surgical, mental health (inpatient and outpatient), home and community health programs, geriatric (nursing home), physical medicine and therapy services, neurology, oncology, dentistry, and hospice.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations serving Veterans in Ohio and Indiana. Facilities include our Dayton VA Medical Center and community-based outpatient clinics in Lima, Middletown, and Springfield, Ohio; and Richmond, Indiana. We also maintain a clinic at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, and a mobile clinic to serve Veterans who can’t visit one of our facilities.

The Medical Center also has contracts with Wright Patterson and 11 area hospitals. Through those partnerships, we offer a wide range of specialty programs, including:

Hospice

Geriatric evaluation and management

Respite care

Alzheimer's treatment

Home-based primary care

Residential and outpatient treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Substance abuse programs

Care for Veterans who are homeless

Sleep disorder treatment

Women's health programs

The VA Dayton Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Research and development

The Dayton VA Medical Center has an active and growing research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Polytrauma

Prosthetics and amputation care

PTSD

Pain management

Mental health issues

Teaching and learning

Our Dayton VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer residencies, fellowships, and other professional training in many major medical, dental, and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also offer associated health training in nursing, optometry, psychology, and pharmacy. Every year, we train more than 1,000 students and 80 residents.

We have active affiliations with the Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine and School of Professional Psychology, and the Ohio State University College of Optometry. We train more than 275 university residents, interns, and students at the Dayton VA Medical Center each year.

Our medical center also maintains nursing student affiliations with Wright State University, the University of Cincinnati, Miami University, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Sinclair Community College, Indiana University, Indiana Wesleyan, and Miami University Career Technology Center.

In addition, we have affiliations with about 80 other academic programs involving dentistry, pharmacy, social work, rehabilitation, podiatry, optometry, and psychology. Through sharing agreements with other organizations, we also collaborate in areas like radiation therapy, professional radiology services, a sleep lab, electron microscopy, and a cardiac catheterization lab.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The Dayton VA Medical Center is one of the 3 oldest health care facilities in what is now the Department of Veterans Affairs. The other 2 are in Milwaukee and Togus, Maine.

The medical center accepted its first patient in 1867 and has been serving Veterans for more than 150 years.

In 2017, we had 2,268 employees who served the health care needs of 40,254 Veterans.

We also completed 3,785 hospital admissions and 498,573 outpatient visits in 2017.

Our medical center has 356 hospital beds, including 185 nursing home beds, 80 acute care beds, and a 91-bed domiciliary.

Accreditations and achievements

The VA Dayton Healthcare System has received accreditation from The Joint Commission for our hospital, long-term care, home care, behavioral health, and opioid treatment programs. Our facilities and programs also have received accreditation from the:

College of American Pathologists

Commission on Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

Combined Accreditation Program

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthics

Long Term Care Institute

Accreditation Council on Optometric Education

American College of Radiology

The VA Dayton Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Ohio Transition Assistance Program Award, 2009

Dayton VA Medical Center's Human Resources Management Service

National Bronze Telly Award for Event Capture System (ECS) Training Video, 2008

VA National Center for Patient Safety, Root Cause Analysis Recognition Award, Bronze Level, 2008

Under Secretary for Health Diversity Award: Level 2, Component C: Business Practices, 2006

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

