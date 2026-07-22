About us
At the VA Dayton Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About the VA Dayton Healthcare System
The Dayton VAMC is a state of the art teaching facility that has been serving Veterans for 150 years, having accepted its first patient in 1867. The Dayton VA Medical Center provides a full range of health care through medical, surgical, mental health (inpatient and outpatient), home and community health programs, geriatric (nursing home), physical medicine and therapy services, neurology, oncology, dentistry, and hospice.
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Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 7 locations serving Veterans in Ohio and Indiana. Facilities include our Dayton VA Medical Center and community-based outpatient clinics in Lima, Middletown, Springfield, Ohio, and Richmond, Indiana. We also maintain a clinic at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, and a mobile clinic to serve Veterans who can’t visit one of our facilities.
To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Dayton health services page.
The Medical Center also has contracts with Wright - Patterson and 11 area hospitals. Through those partnerships, we offer a wide range of specialty programs, including:
- Hospice
- Geriatric evaluation and management
- Respite care
- Alzheimer's treatment
- Home-based primary care
- Residential and outpatient treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Substance abuse programs
- Care for Veterans who are homeless
- Sleep disorder treatment
- Women's health programs
The VA Dayton Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 3 (VISN 3).
Research and development
The Dayton VA Medical Center has an active and growing research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major research areas include:
- Traumatic brain injury (TBI)
- Polytrauma
- Prosthetics and amputation care
- PTSD
- Pain management
- Mental health issues
Teaching and learning
Our Dayton VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer residencies, fellowships, and other professional training in many major medical, dental, and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also offer associated health training in nursing, optometry, psychology, and pharmacy. Every year, we train more than 1,000 students and 80 residents.
We have active affiliations with the Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine and School of Professional Psychology, and the Ohio State University College of Optometry. We train more than 275 university residents, interns, and students at the Dayton VA Medical Center each year.
Our medical center also maintains nursing student affiliations with Wright State University, the University of Cincinnati, Miami University, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Sinclair Community College, Indiana University, Indiana Wesleyan, and Miami University Career Technology Center.
In addition, we have affiliations with about 80 other academic programs involving dentistry, pharmacy, social work, rehabilitation, podiatry, optometry, and psychology. Through sharing agreements with other organizations, we also collaborate in areas like radiation therapy, professional radiology services, a sleep lab, electron microscopy, and a cardiac catheterization lab.
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Fast facts
- The Dayton VA Medical Center is one of the 3 oldest health care facilities in what is now the Department of Veterans Affairs. The other 2 are in Milwaukee and Togus, Maine.
- The medical center accepted its first patient in 1867 and has been serving Veterans for more than 150 years.
- In the current fiscal year to date, we have 2,858 full time employees who served the health care needs of 42,815 Veterans.
- Our medical center has 356 hospital beds, including 185 nursing home beds, 80 acute care beds, and a 91-bed domiciliary.
Accreditations and achievements
The VA Dayton Healthcare System has received accreditation from The Joint Commission for our hospital, long-term care, home care, behavioral health, and opioid treatment programs. Our facilities and programs also have received accreditation from the:
- College of American Pathologists
- Commission on Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities
- Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs
- Combined Accreditation Program
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthics
- Long Term Care Institute
- Accreditation Council on Optometric Education
- American College of Radiology
Podcast and Newsletter
Podcast
My VA Dayton Podcast comes to listeners from the Dayton VA Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. It’s the show where Veterans in the central Ohio region share their stories and share what’s happening at the Dayton VA Medical Center. Listeners can find the podcast on Spreaker, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Podcast Addict, Podchaser or JioSaavn. Also, ask Alexa to, "Play My VA Dayton podcast" on iHeart Radio.
The Dayton VA podcast Click Here to Listen
Newsletters
Get the latest news from Dayton VA medical center and clinics here. For further information, contact our Public Affairs Office at