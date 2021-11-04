Mission And Vision

Our Mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

To provide Veterans a continuum of care that is accessible, value-added, cost-effective, and of the highest quality within an environment of outstanding education and research.

To promote a culture that supports and develops a caring, compassionate, competent, and quality-oriented workforce.

Our Vision

Our Vision as a vital component of the VA Healthcare System in Ohio is to be recognized as the healthcare provider of choice for Veterans and as an innovative leader in education and research.

VA Core Values (ICARE)

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA's mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Who We Serve

We provide health care services at 7 locations serving Veterans in Ohio and eastern Indiana. Facilities include our Dayton VA Medical Center and community-based outpatient clinics in Lima, Middletown, and Springfield, Ohio; and Richmond, Indiana. We also maintain a clinic at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, and a mobile clinic to serve Veterans who can’t visit one of our facilities.