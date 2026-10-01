Chaplain Services
VA Dayton health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual And Religious Services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Graveside Committals
- Weddings
Worship Services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend.
Catholic
- Sunday through Thursday, 12:00 p.m. ET (Patient Tower, 7th Floor, Chapel, Room 7A-110)
- No Catholic Services on Saturday
- Sunday, 12:00 p.m. ET (Patient Tower, 7th Floor, Chapel, Room 7A-110)
Protestant
- Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET (CLC, Multipurpose Room)
- Sunday, 9:45 a.m. ET (Patient Tower, 7th Floor, Chapel, Room 7A-110)
- Sunday, 10:45 a.m. ET (Home Protestant Chapel, Building 118)
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call our chaplain Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, at 937-268-6511, ext. 3394 or 937-262-3394.
Interfaith Chapels
Dayton VA Medical Center
Building 408
First floor
Room 100