Chaplain Services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Catholic Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. ET (Patient Tower, First floor, Chapel, Room 1D-105) Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET (Community Living Center (CLC) Sunday, 11:00 a.m. ET (Patient Tower, First floor, Chapel, Room 1D-105)

Protestant Sunday, 8:00 a.m. ET (Patient Tower, First floor, Chapel, Room 1D-105) Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET (CLC, Multipurpose Room) Sunday, 10:45 a.m. ET (Home Protestant Chapel, Building 118) Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. ET



Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, at 937-268-6511, ext. 3394 or 937-262-3394.

Interfaith chapels

Dayton VA Medical Center

Building 408

First floor

Room 100

Map of Dayton campus

Hours: Coming soon!