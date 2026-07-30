Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Dayton Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Dayton health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Dayton health care.
Mailing address
Dayton VA Medical Center
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428
Main phone numbers
Local: 937-268-6511 or
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
Admissions
937-268-6511, ext. 7296
AFGE Local 2206
937-268-6511, ext. 3072
Agent Cashier
937-268-6511, ext. 2973
AMVETS
937-268-6511, ext. 2965
American Veterans Heritage Center(AVHC)
937-268-6511, ext. 7628
The American Legion
937-268-6511, ext. 2967
Anticoagulation Clinic
937-268-6511, ext. 3086
Assistant Director
937-268-6511, ext. 1760
Associate Director
937-268-6511, ext. 1706
Audiology/Hearing and Speech
937-268-6511, ext. 7156
Benefits Counselor
937-268-6511, ext. 3526
Blind Rehabilitation
937-268-6511, ext. 5403
Cardiology Front Desk
937-268-6511, ext. 2717
Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehab
937-268-6511, ext. 1438
Caregiver Support
937-268-6511, ext. 5425
Community Care
937-268-6511, ext. 3800
Computed Axial Tomography (CAT) Scan
937-268-6511, ext. 3389
Cemetery (Dayton National Cemetery)
Chaplain Service
937-268-6511, ext. 3394
Chief of Staff
937-268-6511, ext. 2106
Clothing Allowance
937-268-6511, ext. 3988
Compensation and Pension
937-268-6511, ext. 3929
Community Living Center (Patton's Place)
937-268-6511, ext. 2956
Community Living Center (Lincoln Estates)
937-268-6511, ext. 2941
Community Living Center (Kennedy Way)
937-268-6511, ext. 1110
Community Living Center (Hero's Point)
937-268-6511, ext. 3777
Community Living Center (Soaring Eagles)
937-268-6511, ext. 3737
CPAP Hotline/Supplies, Issues
937-268-6511, ext. 3619
Decedent Affairs
937-268-6511 , ext. 2222
Dental
937-268-6511, ext. 2102
Dermatology
937-268-6511, ext. 1417 or 1612
Disabled American Veterans
937-268-6511, ext. 3526
Dialysis
937-268-6511, ext. 2564 or 2562
Directors Office
937-268-6511, ext. 2738 or 2736
Domiciliary, Building 410 Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program
937-268-6511, ext. 2216
Echo Lab (Cardiology)
937-268-6511, ext. 2019
Eligibility
937-268-6511, ext. 5336 or 4105
Emergency Room
937-268-6511, ext. 2335 or 2134
Endoscopy Suite (Gastroenterology Clinic and Procedures)
937-268-6511, ext. 2698
ENT(Ears, Nose and Throat)
937-268-6511, ext. 5282
Environmental Health/Toxic Exposure Coordinator
937-268-6511, ext. 3259
Escort
937-268-6511, ext. 2280 or 1285
Eye Clinic
937-268-6511, ext. 2105
Fisher House
937-268-6511, ext. 2887
G – M
Gastroenterology Clinic and Procedures (Endoscopy Suite)
937-268-6511, ext. 2698
Genitourinary(GU)/ Urology Clinic
937-268-6511, ext. 2613
Green Desk
937-268-6511, ext. 2322 or 2387
Gynecology/ Women's Health
937-268-6511, ext. 3921
Hematology Clinic
937-268-6511, ext. 3972
Home Improvement Structural Alteration (HISA)
937-268-6511, ext. 3988
Homeless Programs
937-268-6511, ext. 1402
Hospice
937-268-6511, ext. 2891
Human Resources
937-268-6511, ext. 2495
Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
937-268-6511, ext. 2525
Infectious Disease (Infection Control)
937-268-6511, ext. 4419 or 2698
Integrative Pain Medicine
937-268-6511, ext. 7156
Interventional Radiology
937-268-6511, ext. 3484
Information Desk Front Lobby
937-268-6511, ext. 3654
Kinesiotherapy Clinic
937-268-6511, ext. 7156
Lab (Main)
937-268-6511, ext. 2434
Low Vision (Blind Rehabilitation)
937-268-6511, ext. 5403
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
937-268-6511, ext. 3069
Maroon Desk (Enrollment and Eligibility)
937-268-6511, ext. 5336 or 4105
Medical Care Collection Fund (MCCF)
937-268-6511, ext. 3913 or 1813
Medical Foster Care Program
937-268-6511, ext. 1130
Medical Service
937-268-6511, ext. 2110
Mental Health Clinic
Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
937-268-6511, ext. 1079
Military to VA (M2VA), care connection for the newest Veterans
937-268-6511, ext. 1333
MOVE! Weight Management
937-268-6511, ext. 1699 or 1204
MyHealtheVet- Local Coordinator
937-268-6511, ext. 3404
N – Z
Neurology Clinic
937-268-6511, ext. 3906
Non-VA Care Coordination
937-268-6511, ext. 3800
Nuclear Medicine
937-268-6511, ext. 2685 or 2681
Nursing Service
937-268-6511, ext. 2918
OEF OIF Post Deployment Clinic
937-268-6511, ext. 2696
Oncology
937-268-6511, ext. 3972
Ophthalmology
937-268-6511, ext. 1066
Optical Shop
937-268-6511, ext. 7602
Optometry
937-268-6511, ext. 2105 or 1303
Orthopedic Clinic
937-268-6511, ext. 2197
Outpatient Imaging Reception Desk
937-268-6511, ext. 2103
Outpatient Surgery
937-268-6511, ext. 5488
Outpatient Surgery Pre ADM Testing
937-268-6511, ext. 1629
Patient Business Service
937-268-6511, ext. 3416
Patient Funds
937-268-6511, ext. 2972
Patient Representative
937-268-6511, ext. 2164
Patient Travel
937-268-6511, ext. 1293 or 5993
Persian Gulf Program
937-268-6511, ext. 3259
Pharmacy Inpatient
937-268-6511, ext. 2250
Pharmacy Outpatient
937-268-6511, ext. 3027
Pharmacy Refills (Call Center)
937-268-6511, ext. 2189
Physical Therapy
937-268-6511, ext. 7156
Podiatry
937-268-6511, ext. 2971
Police (Emergency)
937-268-6511, ext. 3333 or 4911
Police (Non-Emergency)
937-268-6511, ext. 1184
Pre-Admission Testing
937-268-6511, ext. 1499
Primary Care Teleretinal Imaging
937-268-6511, ext. 4512
Prosthetics
937-268-6511, ext. 3988
Psychiatry Unit
937-268-6511, ext. 3748
PTSD - Post Tramatic Stress Disorder
937-268-6511, ext. 1312
Pulmonary Lab
937-268-6511, ext. 2700
Quality Management Service
937-268-6511, ext. 1176
Radiology
937-268-6511, ext. 2103
Radiation Therapy
937-268-6511, ext. 3391
Radiology Service
937-268-6511, ext. 2103
Release of Information (Medical Records)
Fax:
Renal Clinic
937-268-6511, ext. 3184
Respiratory Therapy
937-268-6511, ext. 2475
Rheumatology
937-268-6511, ext. 3149
SATP (Substance Abuse Treatment Program)
937-268-6511, ext. 2188
Sleep Lab
937-268-6511, ext. 3660
Social Work Service
937-268-6511, ext. 2122
Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders(SCI)
937-268-6511, ext. 7156
Suicide Prevention Hotline
988 (TALK), then press 1
Suicide Prevention Service at Dayton VA Medical Center
937-268-6511, ext. 2675
Surgical Service Administration
937-268-6511, ext. 2150
Tele-Nurse Triage Administration
937-268-6511, ext. 5500
Transplant Coordinator
937-268-6511, ext. 2486
Travel Patient
937-268-6511, ext. 1293 or 5993
Tumor Registry
937-268-6511, ext. 2356
Ultra Sound
937-268-6511, ext. 3470
Urology Clinic
937-268-6511, ext. 2613
VA Regional Office
Veterans Benefit Administration
Veterans Industries - VOC
937-268-6511, ext. 1517
Veterans Readjustment Center
937-268-6511, ext. 5040
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
937-268-6511, ext. 2964
Vocational Rehabilitation, Chapter 31
937-268-6511, ext. 1312
Voluntary Service( Center for Development and Civic Engagement)
Warehouse/Receiving
937-268-6511, ext. 2763
Whole Health
937-268-6511, ext. 1287
Workforce Development & Medical Education
937-268-6511, ext. 2109 or 2829
Wound Clinic
937-268-6511, ext. 2554
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Dayton Healthcare System.
Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 3637
Email: Rhonda.Moore1@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 937-268-6511, and ask for the Administrator on Duty, AOD.
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at 552webmaster@va.gov.
Requesting health records maintained by Dayton VA Medical Center
Medical Records Office | VA Dayton Health Care | Veterans Affairs
VA Dayton Healthcare System
Release of Information Office
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428
Fax:
For questions about your medical records requests,
Phone: 937-267-3911
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Dayton VA Medical Center
Attn: FOIA Officer
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428
Email: VHADAYFOIA@va.gov
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Submit a Complaint | Department of Veterans Affairs OIG
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018