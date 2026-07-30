Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Dayton health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Dayton health care.

Mailing address

Dayton VA Medical Center

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH 45428

Main phone numbers

Local: 937-268-6511 or

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711