About DAV Services

DAV operates a fleet of vehicles around the country to provide free transportation to VA medical facilities for injured and ill veterans.

Arrange A Ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Dayton VA Medical Center

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Room 1D-145F

Map of Dayton campus

Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 2962

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

Guidelines for using DAV vans

DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following: