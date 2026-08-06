Transportation For Veterans
The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides safe and reliable transportation to Veterans who require assistance traveling to and from VA healthcare facilities and authorized non-VA healthcare appointments. VTS also partners with service providers in local communities to serve Veterans’ transportation needs
VA Veteran Transportation Service
Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. Please contact the Veteran Transportation service to coordinate.
Contact:
Fred Wooldridge, Mobility Manager
Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 1293
Veteran Transportation Service
https://www.va.gov/resources/veterans-transportation-program-representatives/
County Veterans Services Commissions
Many County Veterans Services Commissions offer free transportation to Veterans for their VA appointments. Please see the contact information and websites for these county offices.
Allen County Veterans Services Commission
Auglaize County Veterans Services Commission
Butler County Veterans Services Commission
Champaign County Veterans Services Commission
Clark County Veterans Services Commission
Clinton County Veterans Services Commission
Darke County Veterans Services Commission
Greene County Veterans Services Commission
Hardin County Veterans Services Commission
Logan County Veterans Services Commission
Mercer County Veterans Services Commission
Miami County Veterans Services Commission
Montgomery County Veterans Services Commission
Preble County Veterans Services Commission
Putnam County Veterans Services Commission
Shelby County Veterans Services Commission
Warren County Veterans Services Commission
Wayne County Indiana Veterans Services Commission
About DAV Services
DAV operates a fleet of vehicles around the country to provide free transportation to VA medical facilities for injured and ill veterans.
Arrange A Ride
If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.
Dayton VA Medical Center
Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
Room 1D-145F
Map of Dayton campus
Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 2962
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.
Guidelines for using DAV vans
DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)