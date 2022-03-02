 Skip to Content

FREE Healthy Choices Webinar

webinar image (healthy foods)

When
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

The Dayton VA Medical Center offers a variety of services and options for Veterans to live a healthier and more robust lifestyle. Learn how to take advantage of VA health benefits by enrolling today.

