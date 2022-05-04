VA2K Register

Whole Health 12th Annual National VA2K

A 2K Walk and Roll to Support Homeless Veterans and Promote Health and Well-Being.

Join us for a 1.24 mile walk, enjoy music, and support the police cookout!

Location: Sign up outside of Bldg. 305 & walk anytime between 11-1 (staggered in 30 minute intervals for social distancing)

** We are accepting donations at the sign up table for the homeless program: grocery, food, gas gift cards, shorts, t-shirts, underwear, socks, and bed linens.