PTSD Treatment Works…The VA is Here to Serve You

Whether you just returned from a deployment or have been home for 40 years, it’s never too late to get help for PTSD (posttraumatic stress disorder). Getting counseling or treatment can help you manage your symptoms and keep them from getting worse. The VA can help…treatment works.

PTSD is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It's normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. The good news is that there are effective treatments.

PTSD TREATMENT WORKS