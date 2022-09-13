Veterans and Parkinson’s: Exercise, Nutrition and Wellness

The focus of this webinar will be to address the needs of veteran’s living with Parkinson’s disease (PD). A healthy lifestyle is an important part of living well with Parkinson’s. Physical exercise is well-established as beneficial for symptom control and possibly disease modification, and physicians regularly counsel patients to increase overall fitness. Similarly, diet and overall brain health can be another tool to fight PD. This webinar will explore how exercise, dietary choices, stress management, sleep and social connection can affect your brain health and PD care.