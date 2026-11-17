Annual Holiday Bazaar
We’ll have our annual Holiday Bazaar beginning Tuesday, November 27 (also held December 3, 10 & 13), from 10:00am-2:00pm, located in the central hallway of the main hospital.
When:
Fri. Nov 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Hospital
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
We’ll have our annual Holiday Bazaar beginning Tuesday, November 27 (also held December 3, 10 & 13), from 10:00am-2:00pm, located in the central hallway of the main hospital.
Some of the items expected to be sold:
Jewelry, holiday decorations, purses, candles, kitchen products, cosmetic gift sets for adults & children and more!