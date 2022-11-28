Annual Holiday Bazaar

We’ll have our annual Holiday Bazaar beginning Tuesday, November 29 (also held December 6 & 13), from 10:00am-2:00pm, located in the central hallway of the main hospital. The charge for each table is $15.

Some of the items expected to be sold:

Candles, wax melts, oils, incense, handmade greeting cards, key chains, gift baskets, hats, headbands, crochet items, cobblers, fried pies, banana puddings, Christmas gift items, decorations, cosmetic gift sets for adults & children