We’ll have our annual Holiday Bazaar beginning Tuesday, November 27 (also held December 3, 10 & 13), from 10:00am-2:00pm, located in the central hallway of the main hospital.

We’ll have our annual Holiday Bazaar beginning Tuesday, November 27 (also held December 3, 10 & 13), from 10:00am-2:00pm, located in the central hallway of the main hospital.

Some of the items expected to be sold:

Jewelry, holiday decorations, purses, candles, kitchen products, cosmetic gift sets for adults & children and more!