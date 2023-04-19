PACT Act Enrollment and Veteran Education FAir
When:
Sat. May 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
178th Wing (ANG) and 837th BEB (ARNG)
5212 Fontaine Avenue
Springfield , OH
Cost:
Free
The PACT Act is legislation recently passed into law, which is a Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) and provides Veterans benefit for those who have been exposed to toxins while in the line of military duty and now have presumptive health conditions needing care. Veteran survivors are also now eligible for benefits
through this Act. Even if you have previously been denied, this new legislation now expands benefits. Learn
more about the PACT Act at www.va.gov/PACT and register for this event to start your claims process and
screening on site.
AVAILABLE ON SITE:
File PACT Act claim
Receive toxic screenings
File for health care benefits
Talk to experts in how to receive care and benefits
Information from additional Veteran organizations
• Employment
• Social Services
• PTSD/Mental Health Treatment
• VFW/American Legion/AmVets
• Clark County Veteran Service Office