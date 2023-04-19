PACT Act Enrollment and Veteran Education FAir

When: Sat. May 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: 178th Wing (ANG) and 837th BEB (ARNG) 5212 Fontaine Avenue Springfield , OH Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The PACT Act is legislation recently passed into law, which is a Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) and provides Veterans benefit for those who have been exposed to toxins while in the line of military duty and now have presumptive health conditions needing care. Veteran survivors are also now eligible for benefits

through this Act. Even if you have previously been denied, this new legislation now expands benefits. Learn

more about the PACT Act at www.va.gov/PACT and register for this event to start your claims process and

screening on site.

AVAILABLE ON SITE:

File PACT Act claim

Receive toxic screenings

File for health care benefits

Talk to experts in how to receive care and benefits

Information from additional Veteran organizations

• Employment

• Social Services

• PTSD/Mental Health Treatment

• VFW/American Legion/AmVets

• Clark County Veteran Service Office