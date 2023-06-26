PACT Act Enrollment and Veteran Education Fair

When: Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 96 711 S Shore Drive Lima , OH Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Talk with subject matter experts who will answer questions from Veterans, families, and caregivers about benefits through the PACT Act. File a claim with the Veterans Benefit Administration and enroll in VA health care.

The PACT Act is legislation recently passed into law, which is a Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) and provides Veterans benefits for those who have been exposed to toxins while in the line of military duty and now have presumptive health conditions needing care. Veteran survivors are also now eligible for benefits through this act. Even if you have previously been denied, this new legislation now expands benefits. Learn more about the PACT Act at www.va.gov/PACT and register for this event to start your claims process and screening on site.

Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD FORM 214 for VA PACT Act claims filing and Veterans Health Care enrollment.