2023 Veterans Day Parade Entry Form
When:
Mon. Jun 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Sign up to be apart of the Dayton VA Veterans Day Parade
Click the link below and fill out the applications. Applications can be submitted through email to Tina.Fields1@va.gov or mailed to Dayton VA Medical Center. Directions to submit the application can be found within the application.
For additional information contact Tina Fields
Email: Tina.fields1@va.gov
Phone: 937-268-6511 ext. 3840
Veterans Day Parade Application
Veterans Day Parade Application

(This is the application to participate in the Dayton VA Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 11 2023)