2023 Veterans Day Parade Entry Form

Sign up to be apart of the Dayton VA Veterans Day Parade

Click the link below and fill out the applications. Applications can be submitted through email to Tina.Fields1@va.gov or mailed to Dayton VA Medical Center. Directions to submit the application can be found within the application.

For additional information contact Tina Fields

Email: Tina.fields1@va.gov

Phone: 937-268-6511 ext. 3840

Veterans Day Parade Application

(This is the application to participate in the Dayton VA Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 11 2023)