American Veterans Traveling Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, 9/11 Wall
When:
Sat. May 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park
100 Johnson St.
Richmond, IN
Cost:
Free
American Veterans Traveling Tribute at Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park Cardinal Greenway Richmond Indiana 47374. See the American Veterans Traveling Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, 9/11, Conflict Tribute Wall. The traveling display features an 80% sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. VA will have community information table at this event.