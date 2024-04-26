Skip to Content

American Veterans Traveling Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, 9/11 Wall

When:

Sat. May 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park

100 Johnson St.

Richmond, IN

Cost:

Free

American Veterans Traveling Tribute at Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park Cardinal Greenway Richmond Indiana 47374.  See the American Veterans Traveling Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, 9/11, Conflict Tribute Wall.  The traveling display features an 80% sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.  VA will have community information table at this event.

