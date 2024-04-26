Skip to Content

Blessing Of The Bikes

When:

Sun. May 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Kil-Kare Raceway

1126 Dayton-Xenia Rd.

Xenia, OH

Cost:

Free

The annual Dayton Blessing of the Bikes event, usually held on the 3rd Sunday in May, provides an opportunity for all motorcycle riders to have their bikes blessed for a safe riding season. This event provides an opportunity for camaraderie and friendship in order to promote a positive image of motorcycling to the community at large.

This annual event is dedicated to all​ ​Veterans.

Last updated: