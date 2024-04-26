Vets Moving Forward
When:
Wed. May 22, 2024, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Wright State University, Student Union building
3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy
Fairborn, OH
Cost:
Free
This annual veteran employment & benefits fair. The event is provided/organized by SOCHE Cassie Barlow, President. The event consist of a variety of non-profit community based organizations, Veteran service organizations, schools, employers and government agencies. The VA will be represented by Veteran benefits and Veteran Health. The eligibility & enrollment team will be on hand to enroll veterans, along with veteran benefits to provide information regarding PACT ACT claims.