Skip to Content

Vets Moving Forward

When:

Wed. May 22, 2024, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Wright State University, Student Union building

3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy

Fairborn, OH

Cost:

Free

This annual veteran employment & benefits fair.  The event is provided/organized by SOCHE  Cassie Barlow, President.  The event consist of a variety of non-profit community based organizations, Veteran service organizations, schools, employers and government agencies.  The VA will be represented by Veteran benefits and Veteran Health.  The eligibility & enrollment team will be on hand to enroll veterans, along with veteran benefits to provide information regarding PACT ACT claims.

Last updated: