Vets Moving Forward When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Wright State University, Student Union building 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy Fairborn, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Wright State University, Student Union building Cost: Free





This annual veteran employment & benefits fair. The event is provided/organized by SOCHE Cassie Barlow, President. The event consist of a variety of non-profit community based organizations, Veteran service organizations, schools, employers and government agencies. The VA will be represented by Veteran benefits and Veteran Health. The eligibility & enrollment team will be on hand to enroll veterans, along with veteran benefits to provide information regarding PACT ACT claims.