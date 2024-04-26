DAYTON PRIDE 2024
When:
Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Courthouse Square Link Bike Share Station
10 N Ludlow St. Ste 700
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
Dayton Pride is the Miami Valley’s longest-running and largest LGBTQIA celebration. Thousands of gay, lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, asexual, transgender, questioning, and queer folks from all over our region and beyond celebrate at Dayton Pride. Thousands more of our family members, friends, and allies come to celebrate and show support. Each year it gets more vendors at the festival, more groups in the parade, more community sponsor support, and most importantly – more of our community coming out to show our colors and spread the love!