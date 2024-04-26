DAYTON PRIDE 2024 When: Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Courthouse Square Link Bike Share Station 10 N Ludlow St. Ste 700 Dayton, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Courthouse Square Link Bike Share Station Cost: Free





Dayton Pride is the Miami Valley’s longest-running and largest LGBTQIA celebration. Thousands of gay, lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, asexual, transgender, questioning, and queer folks from all over our region and beyond celebrate at Dayton Pride. Thousands more of our family members, friends, and allies come to celebrate and show support. Each year it gets more vendors at the festival, more groups in the parade, more community sponsor support, and most importantly – more of our community coming out to show our colors and spread the love!