ALLEN COUNTY ANNUAL FAMILY PICNIC When: Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 9:30 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: 2750 Harding Hwy Lima, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





The event is open to family and sponsored/organized through the Allen County Veteran Service Commission.

The event besides providing food & entertainment for the families, non-profit community based resource organizations, along with Veteran Benefits / VHA eligibility & enrollment and Members from the Lima CBOC will be in attendance to provide toxic screenings and schedule initial appointments for new enrollees.