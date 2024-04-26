ALLEN COUNTY ANNUAL FAMILY PICNIC
When:
Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 9:30 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
2750 Harding Hwy
Lima, OH
Cost:
Free
The event is open to family and sponsored/organized through the Allen County Veteran Service Commission.
The event besides providing food & entertainment for the families, non-profit community based resource organizations, along with Veteran Benefits / VHA eligibility & enrollment and Members from the Lima CBOC will be in attendance to provide toxic screenings and schedule initial appointments for new enrollees.