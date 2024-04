Invite A Vet Annual Car Show When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET Where: 3690 Needmore Rd Dayton, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





Cars, cars, cars, vendors, food trucks, entertainment, first 50 cars to register will receive a dash tag and swag bag, first 50 guest will receive a swag. $20 registration fee for cars, $5.00 raffle tickets for an entry to win some great prizes. 50/50 drawing. All proceeds goes to benefit Invite A Vet Foundation Each One Teach One talks.