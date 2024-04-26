Dayton Centerpoint Air Show When: Sat. Jun 22, 2024, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET Where: 3700 McCauley Dr Vandalia, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





2024 is a very special year for the CenterPoint® Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger as we celebrate 50 years of air shows in the birthplace of aviation – Dayton, Ohio! We are excited to welcome the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at Dayton International Airport. The Blue Angels will headline a jaw dropping lineup of performers and aircraft ground displays in what will be one of the biggest and most special air shows in Dayton history. The air show features food and fun for fans of all ages. Seating is limited and typically sells out well in advance of the event.