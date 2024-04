Miami County Veterans Symposium When: Sat. Aug 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm ET Where: Hobart Arena 255 Adams St. Troy, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Hobart Arena Cost: Free





Miami County Veterans Services Commission wants to give Miami County Veterans, Widows, and dependent children all the information they can get about possible benefits. Therefore, plans are being made to host the first-ever Veterans Symposium. It will be held on Sat, August 24, 2024, at the Hobart Arena in Troy, OH.