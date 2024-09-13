Veterans Day Parade and Resource Fair
When:
Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Resource Fair in Building 305, Parade is outside on campus
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
10:00AM- 1:00PM Veteran Resource Fair
Representatives from local organizations and agencies that serve Veterans
11:00AM Parade Start
Local Veteran, military and community groups, music, food, WWII plane flyover and fun!