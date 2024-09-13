Skip to Content

Veterans Day Parade and Resource Fair

When:

Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Resource Fair in Building 305, Parade is outside on campus

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH

Cost:

Free

10:00AM- 1:00PM Veteran Resource Fair 

  • Representatives from local organizations and agencies that serve Veterans

11:00AM Parade Start

  • Local Veteran, military and community groups, music, food,  WWII plane flyover and fun! 

 

