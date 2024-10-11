Skip to Content

Veterans Day Celebration at Edison State Community College

When:

Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 11:30 am – 10:00 pm ET

Where:

1973 Edison Drive

Piqua, OH

Cost:

Free

Veteran resources are presented at this event. Dayton VA Medical Center Community Outreach will be providing VHA eligibility and enrollment information, Miami County Veteran Service Commission and other Veteran service organizations will be in attendance.

