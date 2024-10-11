Veterans Day Celebration at Edison State Community College
When:
Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 11:30 am – 10:00 pm ET
Where:
1973 Edison Drive
Piqua, OH
Cost:
Free
Veteran resources are presented at this event. Dayton VA Medical Center Community Outreach will be providing VHA eligibility and enrollment information, Miami County Veteran Service Commission and other Veteran service organizations will be in attendance.