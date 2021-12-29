VA CAREGIVER COFFEE & CRAFTING
- When
-
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST
- Where
-
Building 305 Theater Room
- Cost
- Free
Join us the 2nd Wednesday of every month for our Caregiver Coffee & Crafting Group! Come enjoy time creating and conversing with other VA Caregivers.
When: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 10:00-11:30 AM
Where: Building 305 Theater Room, Dayton VAMC
Light refreshments will be provided. If you do not like coffee or crafts, you are still welcome to come and join the conversations!
Space is limited. Registration required. Masks required.
RSVP to: Trish Horstman
937-268-6511 X3644
patricia.horstman@va.gov