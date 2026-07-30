Dayton VA Coordinated Entry and Outreach: Provides resources for emergency, transitional, and permanent housing assistance for homeless Veterans and refers and links Veterans to other VA and community resources.

Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 1402

4100 W. Third Street, Bldg. 409, 1st Floor; Dayton, OH 45428.

Walk-In Hours: Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:00 - 2:00 pm

National VA Homeless Veterans Hotline (24/7) Phone:

Connect Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness with a trained VA staff member, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.