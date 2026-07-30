Homeless Veterans Programs and Services
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Dayton health care can help you.
Dayton VA Coordinated Entry and Outreach: Provides resources for emergency, transitional, and permanent housing assistance for homeless Veterans and refers and links Veterans to other VA and community resources.
Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 1402
4100 W. Third Street, Bldg. 409, 1st Floor; Dayton, OH 45428.
Walk-In Hours: Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:00 - 2:00 pm
National VA Homeless Veterans Hotline (24/7) Phone:
Connect Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness with a trained VA staff member, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Care We Provide At VA Dayton Health Care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Dayton homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care