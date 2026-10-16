Scheduled and Walk-In Mental Health Care Available

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

4100 W. Third Street, Building 302

Dayton, Ohio 45428

Phone: 937-262-2186

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET