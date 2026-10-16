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Mental Health Care

VA Dayton health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Scheduled and Walk-In Mental Health Care Available

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

4100 W. Third Street, Building 302
Dayton, Ohio 45428

Phone: 937-262-2186
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Care We Provide At VA Dayton Health Care

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Homeless Veterans services
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
  • Vocational Rehabilitation

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

Other resources

  • Learn more about VA mental health services for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs. You can use some services even if you’re not enrolled in VA healthcare.

  • Care and resources for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

  • Training, educational resources, and tools to help Veteran caregivers take care of their families.

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