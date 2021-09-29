Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Dayton health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Christina Potter
Patient Advocate
VA Dayton health care
Phone: 937-262-2164
Email: Christina.Potter2@va.gov
Jason Fisher
Patient Advocate
VA Dayton health care
Phone: 937-262-2164
Email: Jason.Fisher2@va.gov
Derwin Jamison
Special Emphasis Program Manager
VA Dayton health care
Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 2130
Email: Derwin.Jamison@va.gov
Sheryl Yarbrough
Prisoner of War Advocate
VA Dayton health care
Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 1073
Care we provide at VA Dayton health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights