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Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Dayton health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Jason Fisher

Patient Advocate

VA Dayton health care

Phone:

Mary Rivers

Patient Advocate

VA Dayton health care

Phone:

Erika Woodruff

Patient Advocate

VA Dayton health care

Phone:

Billing Program Specialists

Specially trained to help resolve issues with Community Care billing. If you were referred to the Community by the Dayton VA and have received a bill in error, please reach out to one of our Billing Program Specialists

937-262-2150 after calling select Option 1 then Option 2 “Veterans Community Care Billing”

 

Mindi Maynard

Billing Program Specialist

VA Dayton health care

Crystal Finch

Billing Program Specialist

VA Dayton health care

Care we provide at VA Dayton health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a Veteran patients or family member

Last updated: 