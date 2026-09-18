Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Dayton health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Jason Fisher
Patient Advocate
VA Dayton health care
Phone:
Mary Rivers
Patient Advocate
VA Dayton health care
Phone:
Erika Woodruff
Patient Advocate
VA Dayton health care
Phone:
Billing Program Specialists
Specially trained to help resolve issues with Community Care billing. If you were referred to the Community by the Dayton VA and have received a bill in error, please reach out to one of our Billing Program Specialists
937-262-2150 after calling select Option 1 then Option 2 “Veterans Community Care Billing”
Mindi Maynard
Billing Program Specialist
VA Dayton health care
Crystal Finch
Billing Program Specialist
VA Dayton health care
Care we provide at VA Dayton health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights