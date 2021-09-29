 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Dayton health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Christina Potter

Patient Advocate

VA Dayton health care

Phone: 937-262-2164

Email: Christina.Potter2@va.gov

Jason Fisher

Patient Advocate

VA Dayton health care

Phone: 937-262-2164

Email: Jason.Fisher2@va.gov

Derwin Jamison

Special Emphasis Program Manager

VA Dayton health care

Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 2130

Email: Derwin.Jamison@va.gov

Sheryl Yarbrough

Prisoner of War Advocate

VA Dayton health care

Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 1073

Care we provide at VA Dayton health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
