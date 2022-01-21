Interactive maps

We have online interactive campus and floor maps.

These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.

Directions

From the north

Take Interstate 75 south toward Dayton. Merge onto U.S. Route 35 west toward Eaton. Take the Liscum Drive exit and turn right onto Liscum Drive. Turn right into the Dayton VA Medical Center.

From the south

Take I-75 north toward Dayton. Merge onto U.S. Route 35 west toward Eaton. Take the Liscum Drive exit and turn right onto Liscum Drive. Turn right into the Dayton VA Medical Center.

From the east

Take U.S. Route 35 west toward Eaton. Turn right at the Liscum Drive exit at the light. Turn right into the Dayton VA Medical Center.

From the west

Take U.S. Route 35 east toward Dayton. Turn left at the Liscum Drive exit at the light. Turn right into the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Dayton VA Medical Center

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH 45428-90008

Intersection: West Third Street and Kentucky Avenue

Coordinates: 39°44'57.66"N 84°15'11.52"W