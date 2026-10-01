Directions
Use this information to navigate to the Dayton VA Medical Center.
Directions
From the north
Take Interstate 75 south toward Dayton. Merge onto U.S. Route 35 west toward Eaton. Take the Liscum Drive exit and turn right onto Liscum Drive. Turn right into the Dayton VA Medical Center.
From the south
Take I-75 north toward Dayton. Merge onto U.S. Route 35 west toward Eaton. Take the Liscum Drive exit and turn right onto Liscum Drive. Turn right into the Dayton VA Medical Center.
From the east
Take U.S. Route 35 west toward Eaton. Turn right at the Liscum Drive exit at the light. Turn right into the Dayton VA Medical Center.
From the west
Take U.S. Route 35 east toward Dayton. Turn left at the Liscum Drive exit at the light. Turn right into the Dayton VA Medical Center.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address
Dayton VA Medical Center
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428-90008
Intersection
West Third Street and Kentucky Avenue
Coordinates
39°44'57.66"N 84°15'11.52"W