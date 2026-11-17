Transportation for Veterans

The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides safe and reliable transportation to Veterans who require assistance traveling to and from VA healthcare facilities and authorized non-VA healthcare appointments. VTS also partners with service providers in local communities to serve Veterans’ transportation needs.

Find out about transportation to appointments

Beneficiary Travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits