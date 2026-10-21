Richmond VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health services, foot care (podiatry), vision care (optometry), laboratory services, social work, and more. Below, you’ll find our address, hours, parking, transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Richmond VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
1010 North J Street
Richmond, IN 47374-6052
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Transportation Services
The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides safe and reliable transportation to Veterans who require assistance traveling to and from VA healthcare facilities and authorized non-VA healthcare appointments. VTS also partners with service providers in local communities to serve Veterans’ transportation needs. Learn more about transportation options, https://www.va.gov/dayton-health-care/dav-vans-transportation-for-veterans/ .
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Dayton health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments.
Mental Health Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The Dayton VA Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Specialty Clinic is here to serve Veterans who have a substance use disorder or are experiencing negative consequences related to their alcohol and other substance use. We offer a variety of levels of care, to include Residential, Intensive Outpatient, Standard Outpatient, Aftercare, and Maintenance groups. Services include:
- Alcohol and Drug Evaluations
- Alcohol and Drug Group and Individual Therapy
- Medications to assist with Alcohol Cravings
- Medications to address Opioid Use Disorder
- Medications to help reduce the potential for overdose
- Ambulatory Detoxification
- A Contingency Management Program for Veterans with a Stimulant Use Disorder
- Tobacco Cessation Treatment
- Gambling Addiction Treatment
- Anger Management for Veterans with a Substance Use Disorder
- 12 Step Groups
- Sober Support Coffee Hour
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments.
Mental Health Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
-
Aggressive or self-harming behavior
Connect with the Mental Health Clinic to schedule an appointment, 937-262-2186
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can't be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Are you a Dual Beneficiary?
A Dual Beneficiary is a Veteran who is eligible for Tricare Prime health care benefits and VHA health care. Did you know there is a Dayton VA Prime Care Clinic co-located at the Wright-Patterson AFB Medical Center? Save time, money, and gas! Consolidate your care to one location!
If you are interested in receiving your Dayton VAMC Primary Care at Wright-Patterson AFB,
Phone
Priscilla Cantillas
937-268-6511, ext. 5816
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments.
Mental Health Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It's normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Social work
Appointments
Main Phone
Richmond CBOC Social Worker
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Telehealth
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care