Wright-Patterson VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health services. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Wright-Patterson VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Local transportation services
Other services
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Dayton health care
Health services offered here
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments.
Mental Health Clinic
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
-
Aggressive or self-harming behavior
Connect with the Mental Health Clinic to schedule an appointment,
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Main Phone
Service Hours
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Are you a Dual Beneficiary?
A Dual Beneficiary is a Veteran who is eligible for Tricare Prime health care benefits and VHA health care. Did you know there is a Dayton VA Prime Care Clinic co-located at the Wright-Patterson AFB Medical Center? Save time, money, and gas! Consolidate your care to one location!
If you are interested in receiving your Dayton VAMC Primary Care at Wright-Patterson AFB,
Phone
Priscilla Cantillas
937-268-6511, ext. 5816