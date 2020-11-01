Operating status

 Skip to Content

Thursday, Nov 4, 8:00 a.m. ET

COVID-19 Vaccine/Booster and Flu Clinics are available Monday – Saturday by appointments only.

Hours are 8:30 am - 3:30 pm, Monday - Friday; and 8 am – 1 pm Saturdays.

Walk-ins are accommodated during the Saturday vaccination clinic only.

Please call your PACT team to schedule an appointment at 937-268-6511.

Facility operating statuses

Dayton VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Lima VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Middletown VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Richmond VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Springfield VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Wright-Patterson VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 937-268-6511, select 0

Change your appointment: 937-268-6511

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 937-268-6511, select 0

Pharmacy refill: 937-267-5325

Staff locator: 937-268-6511, ext. 2495

Telephone care: 888-838-6446