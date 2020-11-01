Operating status
Thursday, Nov 4, 8:00 a.m. ET
COVID-19 Vaccine/Booster and Flu Clinics are available Monday – Saturday by appointments only.
Hours are 8:30 am - 3:30 pm, Monday - Friday; and 8 am – 1 pm Saturdays.
Walk-ins are accommodated during the Saturday vaccination clinic only.
Please call your PACT team to schedule an appointment at 937-268-6511.
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse: 937-268-6511, select 0
Change your appointment: 937-268-6511
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 937-268-6511, select 0
Pharmacy refill: 937-267-5325
Staff locator: 937-268-6511, ext. 2495
Telephone care: 888-838-6446