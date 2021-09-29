Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Dayton health care facility.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
937-268-6511, ext. 2189
800-379-8387 (toll free from outside the Dayton area)
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at our VA Dayton health care pharmacy.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Dayton VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
Building 330
First floor
Map of Dayton campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 2189
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:
- Dayton campus, Building 330, First floor