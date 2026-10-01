Before visiting a patient at a VA facility, review these guidelines:

Family visits can help you support the Veteran as he/she copes with illness or injuries. Schedule your visit to meet the Veteran’s medical and emotional needs. For example, many patients get tired easily, so short visits may be better.

VA Community Living Centers have unrestricted visiting hours.

On VA acute care inpatient units, medical staff may need to restrict visiting hours or place other visiting restrictions if medical or safety concerns require it. You will be promptly informed about any visitor restriction and the reason for it.

Please keep a close eye on your children for their own safety and the safety of others. Children should never be left unattended.

At times, patients or CLC residents may not wish to have visitors or may wish to set other limits on visits. We will respect the Veteran’s wishes for visits.

Prohibited items

You're not allowed to bring weapons, cameras, or other prohibited items into the medical center, except when you're conducting official business authorized by the Director or their designee. If you have questions about what qualifies as official business, please contact the facility's Director.

Giving privacy

Our staff may ask you to leave the room when they’re caring for patients. If a staff member asks you to leave a patient's room, you may continue your visit in the day room, waiting area, or any other public area of the facility.

Visiting seriously ill patients

Relatives and friends may visit patients who are seriously ill or in hospice care at any time of day, unless the staff doctor says no.

Visiting patients in restraints

In general, you won't be allowed to visit patients who are in restraints. If the treatment team decides that your visit could have a positive effect on the patient, then you may have a supervised visit with the patient when a staff member removes the restraints. Our staff will document how the patient responds to you and other visitors.