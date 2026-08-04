The CRC Program gives Veterans the opportunity to improve independence and develop social skills in the least restrictive environment.

Veterans enrolled in the program receive monthly case management support visits by CRC Program staff. The CRC Program provides additional support in the form of biannual trainings with CRC Sponsors and annual re-inspections of CRC homes and facilities.

Learn more about the CRC Program, https://www.va.gov/dayton-health-care/programs/dayton-va-residential-care-program/ .