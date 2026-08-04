Programs
Explore Dayton VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, services and resources.
Community Residential Care Program
The CRC Program gives Veterans the opportunity to improve independence and develop social skills in the least restrictive environment.
Veterans enrolled in the program receive monthly case management support visits by CRC Program staff. The CRC Program provides additional support in the form of biannual trainings with CRC Sponsors and annual re-inspections of CRC homes and facilities.
Learn more about the CRC Program, https://www.va.gov/dayton-health-care/programs/dayton-va-residential-care-program/ .
Electronic Health Record Modernization
The Dayton VA and its community-based outpatient clinics transitioned to the new electronic health record (EHR) June 6, 2026. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
Dayton VA Fisher House
The Dayton VA Fisher House is a “home away from home” for families of Veterans who are receiving medical care at the Dayton VA Medical Center and in conjunction with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
2026 Veterans Day Parade
Be a part of the annual Dayton VA Veterans Day Parade on November 7, 2026!
Questions: tina.fields1@va.gov
VA’s Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL)
Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) program allows VA to manage underutilized property through leasing arrangements with state or local governments or private sector organizations.
PACT Act
The PACT Act is a law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. And starting March 5, 2024, we’re expanding VA health care to millions of Veterans—years earlier than called for by the PACT Act.
https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/
Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. This program offers an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.
Interventional Radiology
Offering various procedures and treatments that are considered less invasive than traditional surgery.
Learn more, https://www.va.gov/dayton-health-care/programs/interventional-radiology/
Reserving the Grotto Garden
The Grotto and surrounding gardens were developed by resident Civil War Veterans in the area surrounding a limestone quarry. The towers are the centerpiece of the Grotto Gardens landscape at the Dayton VA Medical Center, a National Historic Landmark in Dayton, Ohio.
The Grotto Gardens can be reserved for your event, such as a wedding, picnic, or a reception. This includes reservation of the picnic pavilion. Reservations will only be considered six months in advance and only after required documents are completed. Please submit your interest to daytonvagrottogardens@va.gov. A member of our staff will follow up with the necessary documents. Please note that your event is not reserved until you receive confirmation.