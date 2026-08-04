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Programs

Explore Dayton VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, services and resources.

Community Residential Care Program

The CRC Program gives Veterans the opportunity to improve independence and develop social skills in the least restrictive environment. 

Veterans enrolled in the program receive monthly case management support visits by CRC Program staff. The CRC Program provides additional support in the form of biannual trainings with CRC Sponsors and annual re-inspections of CRC homes and facilities.

Learn more about the CRC Program, https://www.va.gov/dayton-health-care/programs/dayton-va-residential-care-program/

Electronic Health Record Modernization

The Dayton VA and its community-based outpatient clinics transitioned to the new electronic health record (EHR) June 6, 2026. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.

Learn more about the Federal EHR here

Dayton VA Fisher House 

The Dayton VA Fisher House is a “home away from home” for families of Veterans who are receiving medical care at the Dayton VA Medical Center and in conjunction with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Learn more about our Fisher House program

2026 Veterans Day Parade

Be a part of the annual Dayton VA Veterans Day Parade on November 7, 2026! 

Questions: tina.fields1@va.gov 

VA’s Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL)

Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) program allows VA to manage underutilized property through leasing arrangements with state or local governments or private sector organizations.

Learn more about VA's EUL program

PACT Act

The PACT Act is a law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. And starting March 5, 2024, we’re expanding VA health care to millions of Veterans—years earlier than called for by the PACT Act.

https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ 

Medical Foster Home Program

The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. This program offers an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.

Learn more about the Medical Foster Home Program

Interventional Radiology

Offering various procedures and treatments that are considered less invasive than traditional surgery.

Learn more, https://www.va.gov/dayton-health-care/programs/interventional-radiology/ 

Reserving the Grotto Garden

The Grotto and surrounding gardens were developed by resident Civil War Veterans in the area surrounding a limestone quarry.  The towers are the centerpiece of the Grotto Gardens landscape at the Dayton VA Medical Center, a National Historic Landmark in Dayton, Ohio.

The Grotto Gardens can be reserved for your event, such as a wedding, picnic, or a reception.  This includes reservation of the picnic pavilion. Reservations will only be considered six months in advance and only after required documents are completed.  Please submit your interest to daytonvagrottogardens@va.gov. A member of our staff will follow up with the necessary documents. Please note that your event is not reserved until you receive confirmation. 

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