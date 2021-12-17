What is the Fisher House?

The Fisher House offers temporary lodging to the family members and caregivers of Servicemembers and Veterans who are hospitalized or are receiving extended, episodic outpatient treatment at the Dayton VA Medical Center or in conjunction with VHA.

The Dayton VAMC Fisher House has 16 spacious private guest rooms, each with a private bathroom. Other room amenities include TV, DVD-Blu-Ray player, alarm clock, hair dryer, WIFI connection and telephone for local calls.

Guests share a large fully-equipped kitchen, dining room, living room with library, family room with a flat screen TV, and out-door patio. Other features include modern laundry facilities, wheelchair accessibility and many of the same comforts as your own home. Guests must be able to take care of their own needs while staying at the Fisher House.

Who owns the Dayton VA Fisher House?

The Fisher House Program is a unique private-public partnership between the Fisher House Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense that supports America’s military in their time of need. The Fisher House Foundation builds, furnishes and donates these “comfort homes” located on major military and VA medical centers. The local community raises a portion of the construction costs, and the Fisher House Foundation contributes the rest. Once construction is completed the Fisher House Foundation then donates the home to the VA or military installation. The local VA then operates and maintains the house.

Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher first recognized the need to provide “homes away from home” for families of hospitalized military men and women in 1990. The first two Fisher Houses opened in 1991. Their mission continues today with the opening of each new Fisher House. The Dayton VAMC Fisher House is house #77.

Who can stay at the Fisher House?

Family members, loved ones and caregivers of Servicemembers and Veterans who live 35 miles or more from the Dayton VA Medical Center can stay at the Fisher House. Guests must be able to care for themselves and follow Fisher House rules.

How are arrangements made to stay at the Fisher House?

An electronic referral must be submitted by a member of the Veteran’s treatment team for all individuals wishing to stay at the Fisher House. Family members seeking Fisher House accommodations should contact the Veteran’s social worker and/or a treatment team member. Please call Fisher House if you need any help with getting a referral or have a special circumstance you would like to have considered at 937-267-3900.

How long can guests stay at the Fisher House?

Guests are eligible to stay at the Fisher House for the duration of the Veteran’s hospitalization or extended episodic outpatient treatment, as long as the Veteran’s treatment team determines it is necessary to have the individual involved in daily support of the Veteran.

Does the Fisher House accept reservations?

Fisher House lodging is on a first come, first serve basis, and reservations are not accepted. Families requesting to stay at the Fisher House should have back up lodging plans in case a room is not available, as an electronic referral does not guarantee Fisher House accommodations.

How does a potential Fisher House guest know if they are approved to stay at the Fisher House?

Fisher House staff will receive all electronic consults and screen for eligibility and available occupancy. Fisher House staff will schedule the approved referrals, inform the referring clinician of lodging arrangements and will contact the referred individuals either via telephone or written correspondence. Electronic referrals that are ineligible or due to 100% occupancy will be notified by the referring clinician.

Does it cost anything to stay at the Fisher House?

There is no cost to stay at any Fisher House.

Does the Fisher House have maid service?

The Fisher House Housekeeping staff keeps the Fisher House looking clean and new. While staying at the Fisher House all guests are expected to clean up after themselves in common areas and keep their guest room tidy; daily trash pick-up from guest rooms is provided by housekeeping staff. Fisher House provides all guest room linens and towels. Once a guest checks out of the Fisher House, housekeeping staff will change out all linen and towels, deep clean and prepare the room for the future guests.

Are meals provided at the Fisher House?

Meals are not provided at the Fisher House. The Fisher House has a well-equipped kitchen for guests to prepare meals during their stay. Each guest is given a private cubby to store food and share communal refrigerators and freezers. Some donated food staples are available, but guests are expected to bring their own food to prepare.

Can children stay at the Fisher House?

Children of any age are welcome at the Fisher House provided that they are supervised at all times. Child care services are not provided by the Fisher House or the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Can pets stay at the Fisher House?

Only trained Assistance Dogs (providing a necessary service) are permitted at the Fisher House if the dog is a companion of the Fisher House guest.

Support the Fisher House

Be a part of the Fisher House mission! The Dayton VAMC Fisher House relies on support from individuals and groups to provide for the ongoing, daily needs of the Fisher House, enhance the stay of Fisher House guests and expand our programs. To find out how you can support our military and Veterans’ families at the Dayton VAMC Fisher House as a volunteer or with a donation, please contact the Fisher House at 937-267-3900



Wish List

The Fisher House operates on donated funds. Items on the Dayton VAMC Fisher House Wish List reflect items that are either one-time needs or on-going needs of running the house. Every donation helps make the Fisher House a home for our Veteran’s families.

• To inquire about current Fisher House needs or to drop off donations, call 937-267-3900. You can also check Amazon for the Dayton VAMC Fisher House Wish List.

Without donations from the community, the Fisher House would not be a success. Our Veteran’s families appreciate all donations. Monetary donations can be sent to the Fisher House or Voluntary Services, as the Dayton VAMC Fisher House.

Gift Cards allow ease in picking up items needed for the Fisher House. For the Fisher House consider Wal-Mart, Kroger, Amazon, Target, Kohl’s, Home Depot, Lowes, or general VISA or MasterCard gift cards.