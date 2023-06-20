Interventional Radiology

Treatments for Cancer

Biopsy: IR is able to collect tissue samples for the diagnosis of various cancers with the use of a small collection needle and the guidance of ultrasound, CaT Scan, or with the use of fluoroscopy (real-time X-ray)

*ask your primary care physician if you qualify for lung cancer risk screening

Vascular Evaluation and Treatment

Angiogram; visualize blood flow to areas such as the lower legs and offers the ability to expand narrowed areas within the blood vessels and place stents if needed

Vascular Access (long term Intra-Venous catheter or Dialysis catheter placement)

Port Placement: A long-term IV Porta-catheter is placed under the skin in the chest to be used for such treatments as chemotherapy. The IV Port is placed while using real-time X-ray.

Men’s and Women’s Services

Embolization of Enlarged Prostate or Uterine Fibroids:

Microscopic beads are placed within the blood vessels which feed either the prostate for men, or to the blood vessels which feed fibroids (non-cancerous tumors) within the uterus for women. This procedure causes the prostate or the fibroid to then shrink in size.

Pain Services

Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation: RFA can be used to treat back and joint pain. With the insertion of a small probe, radio waves are used to heat up and destroy the nerves which are causing pain in the back or in the affected joint.

Steroid Injection: Using fluoroscopy, IR is able to directly inject steroid into an area along the spine or at a joint in order to reduce pain when spin or joint surgery is not recommended.