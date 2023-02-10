The Veteran Stakeholder Share Portal

The Dayton VA, CBOCs, Veterans Service Offices and Veterans Organizations partnership with our local communities strengthen Veterans’ understanding of their health care services and benefits through communication, education, peer support, and VA supportive services both within the VA and within the community. Members play a key role by looking broadly at Veterans and what their whole wellness needs may be as well as who provides support to Veterans within their communities and how Veterans may be connected to those services.

This committee model enables Veterans, community service providers and stakeholders (VA staff, Veterans Service Offices, and Veterans Organizations) to work with open lines of communication amongst the group, to be locally led by individual communities to reflect their unique characteristics and populations, and allow customization to meet local needs. This model allows for connecting and leveraging local resources and capabilities to maximize impact and improve Veteran understanding of services.

The ROLE of the stakeholder is to:

Understand VA Outreach goals in providing information to Veterans on how to apply for and receive any eligible benefits

Share information about upcoming local events

Be engaged and participate in local events

Promote and support VA services/benefits/events/programs

Assist in providing communication with regard to Veterans’ areas of interests through various mechanisms so that the full range of Veterans in the local community can be reached

Meetings are held monthly and are one hour long via Virtual Format. The VSC Coordinator is Yvonne Rhinehart. Yvonne coordinates monthly presentations on VA services as well as on other Veteran interests as guided by the local VSC members. Yvonne is available to the VSC members between the monthly meetings for discussion items, requests for information, requests for assistance with sharing of events etc. by contacting her via email at Yvonne.Rhinehart@va.gov or by phone 937-993-4010