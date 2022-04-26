VA’s Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL)

The majority of VA EUL projects serve to provide safe, affordable housing for Veterans and their families. The properties are leased to development entities that finance, design, develop, construct, operate and maintain the property. The entity assumes all financial obligations and risks associated with the development. These developers (lessees) utilize various sources of financing, including tax credits for low-income housing, grants, private and commercial loans, and public issue bonds. Under some EULs governed under previous authority, VA leases back space or services under favorable terms or at reduced costs.

