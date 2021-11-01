Interested in Research Collaborations with the Dayton VAMC

The Dayton VAMC R&D Program places a high priority on research collaboration and educational opportunities. Collaborative research projects include traumatic brain injury (TBI), polytrauma, prosthetics and amputation care, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), pain management, and other mental health issues. Partnering with others who possess common research interests allows the Dayton VAMC to leverage resources and expand the impact of taxpayer investments in research.

Parties interested in collaboration with the Dayton VAMC R&D may make enquiries to:

Nicholas McCray

Administrative Officer for R&D

Dayton VA Medical Center (151)

4100 W. Third St.

Dayton, Ohio 45428

Email: Nicholas McCray***