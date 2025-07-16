Brian Hays became Associate Director May 5, 2024. He had been Assistant Director since June 2023 . Brian is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He joined the VA in 2013. He spent several years working in various Engineering leadership roles, including Chief of Maintenance and Operations and Assistant Chief of Engineering. While working on developing his skillset, he was detailed to several leadership roles throughout the medical center, including the Acting Chief of Environmental Service and the Acting Chief of Workplace Development. In 2020, he served as Assistant Chief and Chief of Patient Business Service. In March 2022, Brian was selected to a one-year detail assignment as the Dayton VA Assistant Medical Center Director. He continued to work on his leadership skills. During this time, he was detailed as the Associate Director for 120 days. He was also detailed as the Associate Director at the Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago in 2023. At the country’s only fully integrated VA/DoD health care facility, he worked with VA and Navy leaders to ensure the dual mission of readying warriors and caring for heroes was met. Prior to coming to the VA, Brian worked in various roles for the Department of Defense as a civilian employee. Brian is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a graduate of VISN 10’s Leadership Development Institute and is a Fellow in the Partnership for Public Service Excellence in Government Program.