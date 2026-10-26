Dr. Cox-Vance joined the Dayton VA Medical Center in 2022 as Assistant Chief of Staff. She joined the VA in 2015 and began her VA career as the Community Living Center (CLC) Medical Director and progressed through clinical leadership positions including Service Chief, Deputy Chief of Staff and eventually Chief of Staff at the Chillicothe, OH VA Medical Center.

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Dr. Lora Cox-Vance, MD, obtained both her Bachelor of Science and medical degrees from The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. She completed a residency in family medicine with fellowships in geriatric medicine and faculty development at the University of Pittsburgh. She was Clinical Professor at the University of Pittsburgh (UP) and served as Geriatric Fellowship Program Director at UP Medical Center St. Margaret Hospital. Dr. Cox-Vance is board certified in family medicine and geriatric medicine.

Dr. Cox-Vance is a graduate of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Healthcare Leadership Development Program and the Midwest Consortium Physician Leadership Program.