Dr. Rebecca Beckman was appointed Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the Dayton VA Medical Center in December 2022. A former Navy Nurse Corps Officer, she brings more than 30 years of nursing experience across a wide range of inpatient and outpatient settings. Her connection with the Veterans Health Administration began in 2010 as a graduate student, when she joined the VA/DoD Integration Team during the launch of the nation’s first fully integrated VA/DoD health care center, Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago.

Dr. Beckman has held several leadership roles within VA, including Chief Nurse and Director of Quality for the Mental Health Care Line and Nursing Quality Improvement Coordinator at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. She also served on the Change Leadership Team for the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization.

She is passionate about evidence-based practice, quality improvement, and advancing a culture of high reliability. Her leadership style emphasizes shared governance and Relationship-Based Care, empowering frontline staff to ask questions, innovate, and drive continuous improvement.

A Cincinnati native, Dr. Beckman earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Cincinnati, a master’s degree in nursing leadership and management from North Park University in Chicago, and a doctorate in nursing practice from the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Beckman and her husband Sean, a retired Navy Nurse Corps Officer, live in Lebanon, Ohio. They are proud parents of three children.