VA Dayton health care top stories.
November 2021 Health Campaign
In November 2021, Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Women's Health will empower Veterans to take action for their respiratory health.
COVID-19 Vaccine/Booster and Flu Clinics are available Monday – Saturday by appointments only.
Hours are 8:30 am - 3:30 pm, Monday - Friday; and 8 am – 1 pm Saturdays.
WALK-INS ARE WELCOME ON SATURDAYS ONLY. Any other day, you must make an appointment!
The COVID/Flu Vaccination Clinic will be closed for employees and Veterans on Thursday and Friday this week, December 30 -31.
Clinic will also be closed this weekend January 1-2.
The clinic will reopen on Monday January 3, 2022.
